Gun found in Ballarat North home after tag hunt

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:43am, first published 6:55am
Landsborough St Ballarat North at dawn Friday morning. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Ballarat and Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have seized a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen goods with the help of an electronic tag after a burglary in Ballarat North.

