Even though almost half the city's already voted, the number one question we're hearing at the moment is "where can I get my democracy sausage?".
Here is an interactive map of all the polling booths across the region, from Beaufort to Ballan, and if there's a sausage sizzle, there's a snag marker.
Voting on election day opens at 8am Saturday, and closes at 6pm sharp - most sausage sizzles and coffee trucks will be around until mid-afternoon.
The Democracy Sausage is a defining piece of Australian culture, and one of our proudest traditions, where thousands of dollars are raised for schools and community groups on election day through snags on white bread - onion optional.
There's now several cake stalls and coffee vans around as well, and if you're lucky, some places might even have egg and bacon rolls.
If your community group's not on the list, use the form below to make sure we update the map.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.