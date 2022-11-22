Early voting numbers remain strong across Ballarat state districts as candidates head into the second week of early voting.
The latest data from the Victorian Electoral Commission said 26 per cent of Wendouree voters have placed their vote, the third highest district in regional Victoria behind Melton and Nepean's (Morning Peninsula) 29.5 per cent.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
A number of western metropolitan districts also have high early voting rates, some about to hit 30 per cent whereas eastern districts tend to be sitting in the mid 20s.
In Eureka and Wendouree an average of 1,800 people are turning up to vote each day.
When comparing this data to the trends of 2018, it can be expected around 2,500 to 3,000 people will attend pre-poll booths in the last three days of early-voting.
At this time in 2018, 16 per cent of residents in Eureka had voted whilst right now, the numbers are at 23 per cent.
In Ripon the number of residents who have chosen to vote early has doubled, from nine per cent in 2018 compared to 18.8 per cent in 2022.
Ripon residents who live in the Ballarat side of the district do not have a dedicated early voting location in town.
The VEC said residents are able to vote in any location that is most convenient for them, which would mean their options are absentee voting at Stockland Wendouree, Bridge Mall or the warehouse in Eureka Street.
An absentee ballot process takes a little longer and anecdotal reports to The Courier suggest longer wait times particularly at the Stockland Wendouree location.
Early voting will be open on Wednesday and Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Late night voting is available on Thursday until 8pm if residents want to vote after work.
Maps detailing poling booth locations as well as the best place to get your democracy sausage on November 26 will be available soon.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.