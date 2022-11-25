UNFORTUNATELY, too often, survival now comes down to bouts of political football.
Millions of dollars have been poured into country football and netball clubs in the past decade alone but demands are unending as clubs must keep adapting. Their evolution is not just for sporting needs but promoting a thriving, connected community with many clubs proving the life-blood of our country towns.
Clunes Football Club board made clear late last week it was unanimous in considering a complete ground location after the ground, including the netball courts, was wiped out in flooding. This was the third time in 11 years.
The Magpies' rooms are outdated and, according to the club, unlikely to meet modern building codes.
Rokewood-Corindhap secured almost $4 million from the state government to develop a multi-use community hub at Rokewood Recreation Reserve - a site put in the spotlight for ABC Back Roads.
Learmonth Football Club has upgraded within its shell and Ballan, headlined by a new sporting pavilion, remains a work in progress.
Fellow Central Highlands club Skipton launched an ambitious $6 million campaign for change mid-year.
Skipton Recreation Reserve has become the heartbeat of a town largely neglected after the 2011 floods.
The toll of ongoing pandemic effects show in empty shopfronts along the highway through the centre of town. A long-shut pub means the football club rooms is the only legal public place to indulge in a social beer.
But the social rooms are old, confined and far from being fit-for-purpose as the major gathering spot in town for a close-knit community. This is where residents gather for wakes, big birthday celebrations and local fundraising events.
As we enter Victorian election day, only the Liberal-Nationals have come to play with Ripon MP Louise Staley pledging $1.9 million to the project.
The bulk of financial backing for Skipton's shovel-ready project is driven by the community - a prospect that has long faced country clubs in getting things done.
These are not the only hoped-for football projects in the region as they will surely not be the last as small communities battle for survival in the modern sporting landscape.
Being competitive is not just about who a club can put on the field.
Being competitive is a grassroots issues with sports now demanding female-friendly change rooms. For example in Skipton, the only available place for female competitors to see a trainer for injuries and strapping is via the male change rooms. The Emus are well aware this does not cut it.
There is a greater focus on purpose-built multi-use community facilities, often with rival sporting codes teaming up together. This is something the Magpies will consider.
Bull Milgate Oval might hold a lot of history, only clubs must lobby for future longevity, not just as a club but as a community.
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.