TIRED of getting caught in the rain walking between classes, a team of Ballarat High scientists channeled their frustration into award-winning curiosity.
Ballarat High year nine students Kira Barbary, Remee Simmons and Taryn Simmons proved their hypothesis that you would be drier running in the rain than the same distance walking in the rain due to less time spent in downpours.
The effort, research and testing that went into their approach secured the trio the Peter Doherty Science Award in an event at Ballarat Tech School this week.
Setting out, they did not realise television show Mythbusters had tackled the topic with mixed results but this trio was chasing a controlled, definite answer.
A sprinkler system was set up in Remee and Taryn's backyard where they volunteered as test cases - Taryn said it would feel "really cruel" to make others do it - running or walking through the water then weighing their clothes after each test.
They modified the experiment with a sprinkler system covering a bigger area for more consistent rainfall.
All three said they did not expect to win after seeing the presentations of their rivals.
"It was a good opportunity to see how science works in the real world," Remee said. "We researched together, planned together and presented together. The experience was really fun. It was nice to have the opportunity and that it was recognised."
Ballarat High science teacher Belinda Wehl was proud of the trio, who she said did all the work by themselves and in their own time, outside of school.
Five teams of school scientists were shortlisted to present their projects to a judging panel and before an audience of 60 people.
Judges were impressed with the quality of all presentations, including the rigour of investigations.
WINNER: Ballarat High School. Project: Would you be drier by walking or running in the rain?
Highly Commended: Ballarat Grammar School (Alice McKenzie, Alexis Timms). Project: Does the price of sunscreen affect the amount of UV protection it provides?
Communications Award: Good Sheppard College, Hamilton (Riley Millard, Archie Price). Project: Does milk act as a good stain remover?
OTHER FINALISTS:
Marian College, Ararat: What is the most hygienic way to dry your hands?
Ballarat Grammar School: Does the cost of pads affect their absorbency?
