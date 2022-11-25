The Courier

Two teenagers allegedly steal more than 3k worth of goods from Ballarat region

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teens accused of multiple thefts in the Ballarat region face court

Two teenagers alleged to have stolen more than $3,000 of goods, including multiple guns, have appeared before court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.