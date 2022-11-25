The Courier
19-year-old man pleads guilty to Stockland Wendouree knife point burglary

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 1:10pm
Ballarat Law Courts. File image

A man who pulled a hunting knife on a 14-year-old child at a Wendouree bus stop is set to have his fate decided in the courts, as the judge weighs up whether a prison sentence will be appropriate.

