TO know why Labor has taken control of Ballarat and indeed the state of Victoria for the third successive time, it is illuminating to look at two photographs taken on Saturday night at post-election parties by our photographers.
On one hand, you've got Labor's elected MPs celebrating in a room full of diversity, you see a people of Indian descent, others of Asian descent, you have young people and you have older people among the party faithful, all celebrating as one.
On the other, you have Liberal candidate for Wendouree Samantha McIntosh surrounded by a dozen or so middle-aged white men and women.
These two images highlight a larger distinction between the two parties and their potential futures in Ballarat.
This is not to cast aspersions on the respective candidates but rather to look deeper into what and who these parties tend to represent.
It was a shame to see such a one-sided count across Ballarat, particularly in the seat of Wendouree where Cr McIntosh has worked tirelessly for the benefit of Ballarat for a number of years as an elected councillor and mayor.
But so too has Labor's Juliana Addison. In her four years in parliament, she has proven herself to be an active participant and let's hope she gets some sort of ministry or secretarial role to sink her teeth into now going forward given she technically holds one of the safest seats in the state.
Both are, and would have been, more than worthy representatives of this city at a state level.
But the Liberal Party has a number of problems, and not just in this city.
On Saturday when I walked to Black Hill Primary School to cast my vote, I had every intention on putting these two fine women 1 and 2 on my card, having dealt with them directly for many years. That was until I saw Cr McIntosh's 'how to vote' card.
While Ms Addison had herself at one, The Greens at two, The Animal Justice Party and three and Cr McIntosh at 4, Cr McIntosh's card was very clear to follow the 'Put Labor Last' mentality.
This to me showed the Liberal Party preferred minor candidates, who, putting it politely, are reknowned for having views that are well outside of centrist politics, over a candidate who has served this city, in government, quite well the past four years.
The DLP was never going to form a majority government on Saturday, neither was Family First, yet these candidates were seen as better options by the Liberal Party as the representatives of our great city over someone who might be very well able to make a difference in either government or opposition going forward.
The Liberal decision to 'Put Labor Last' in my view contributed to the one-sided nature of the vote, particularly in Wendouree. This is a party which has lurched to the right both state and federally in recent years, yet somehow preferences The Greens over Labor? This tone was completely wrong and sent the wrong and mixed-message to the electorate. This was an act of desperation designed to bring a minority government and create instability, not an act to win the election for the Liberal Party, and it failed dismally.
The fact that one of the talented members of the State Liberal Party room, Louise Staley in Ripon is behind in the count, and the well-known Paul Tatchell in Eureka was defeated does not bode well for the party in this part of the world into the future.
But this isn't about knocking a party when it is down. This election result must be seen as a catalyst to change or we will be back to exactly the same position we were on Saturday - and four years ago, and four years before that - again in 2026.
Firstly, the Liberal Party has to embrace diversity. Quotas should now be a given. Women, and young women at that in heartland seats, must be given a chance to shine in the party. Secondly, it needs to find a way of attracting young and diverse voters rather than the 'stale and pale' that we see so often.
The one part of the state where the Liberals did gain some traction was in the working class western suburbs of Melbourne which bore the brunt of job losses in the pandemic. But, can they capitalise in four years time if there's no global emergency? Interesting the 'educated' east, so long the bastion of Liberal heartland, turned red or Teal. Two days after the election, you can be assured Labor will already be throwing huge resources at St Albans, Broadmeadows and the like to restore its heartland.
Having spent some time working in inner-eastern Melbourne, I have my fingers crossed that moderate Liberal John Pesutto can hold on in Hawthorn, because he is exactly the type of leader the Liberal Party need going forward. If he is unable to make it back into parliament, there is is simply no one else in the party room that can challenge Labor in four years time.
Even former deputy Premier James Merlino said on Saturday night that democracy is at its best when the opposition is strong. It's incumbent on the Liberals to return to a strong opposition.
Finally and arguably the most important factor for the party is to stop the negativity and stop pandering to the fringe elements of society. The Liberal's had great policy in Ballarat 'The Big Six' ticketed items like a second hospital, the ring road, yet all of it got lost in 'Stop Dan's Debt' 'Ditch Dan' 'Put Labor Last'.
The Liberal Party needs to focus on what it can achieve and not frame opposition as simply meaning a negating of the government.
Labor at the federal election didn't need to campaign solely on attacking Scott Morrison. It stayed on course and on message of selling hope and won in a canter.
If the Liberals can focus on what they can do for Victoria and Ballarat, rather than focusing on the government (which will make a myriad of mistakes over the next four years ) it will go a long way to a more competitive election in four years time, otherwise, 23 years out of 27 will quickly become 30 or more in the wilderness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.