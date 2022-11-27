The Liberal decision to 'Put Labor Last' in my view contributed to the one-sided nature of the vote, particularly in Wendouree. This is a party which has lurched to the right both state and federally in recent years, yet somehow preferences The Greens over Labor? This tone was completely wrong and sent the wrong and mixed-message to the electorate. This was an act of desperation designed to bring a minority government and create instability, not an act to win the election for the Liberal Party, and it failed dismally.

