From GWV Rebels to GWS Giants: Darley's Aaron Cadman taken as No.1 draft selection

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:29pm, first published 7:30pm
Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal for Vic Country in the National Championships. Picture by Getty Images

The GWS Giants have selected Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Aaron Cadman with the number one pick in the AFL National Draft.

