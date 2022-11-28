The GWS Giants have selected Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Aaron Cadman with the number one pick in the AFL National Draft.
The Darley youngster becomes the highest drafted Rebels player, eclipsing Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage who was taken with pick three in 2016.
The Giants identified Cadman as their top priority for the draft to meet their need for a key forward.
To be sure they secured Cadman, the Giants traded two first round picks and a future second round pick to land North Melbourne's number one selection.
Cadman enjoyed a break-out year in a new role up forward with the Rebels.
He represented Vic Country in the National Under-19 Championships and made an appearance with the AFL Academy.
He was also the leading goalkicker in the NAB League under-19 competition with 34 goals.
Cadman averaged 2.8 goals, 16.8 disposals and 5.5 marks across 12 games for the Rebels.
"It's so special. Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be in this position and to share it with my family and friends and all these people in the room it's super special," Cadman told Fox Footy.
"I just can't wait to get cracking into it and meet all the boys."
Cadman was presented his guernsey by Toby Greene, the player Cadman said he was most looking forward playing alongside.
"I can't wait to learn so much off him (Toby Greene). It's really special to have him come up to the stage and give me my jumper, hopefully we can build a really good relationship for years to come," Cadman said.
"I don't think I'll be getting any sleep tonight. I'll be bouncing off the walls."
Cadman's athleticism was a big reason in why the Giants, and other clubs, looked to trade up in the draft to secure his services.
The 196-centimetre forward ran an impressive 6:32 in the two kilometre time trial and finished second in the running vertical jump with a 93cm leap at the National Combine.
The AFL National Draft continues on Tuesday night.
