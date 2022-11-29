The Adelaide Crows have drafted Greater Western Victoria Rebels midfielder Hugh Bond with their 50th pick at the AFL National Draft.
The North Ballarat junior was the third Rebel drafted in the 2022 AFL National Draft, following Aaron Cadman (GWS) and James Van Es (St Kilda).
The Crows traded a future third round selection to claim Brisbane's pick 50, which they used on Bond.
The hard-running midfielder enjoyed a break-out NAB League under-19 season with the Rebels.
He averaged 20 disposals and a league-best nine tackles per game.
"It feels amazing. The phone has been blowing up, it's awesome," Bond said.
"I had no clue the Crows were going to take me. I'm over the moon."
Bond's performances for the Rebels were rewarded and recognised with Vic Country honours in the National Under-19 Championships.
He was trialled in different roles throughout the Championships, including tagging and playing across half back.
It was Bond's ability to successfully play different positions that caught the eyes of club recruiters.
Rebels coach David Loader was full of praise for the Crows' newest recruit.
"Hugh is one of the best kids I've ever had the pleasure of working with," Loader said.
"He's really smart, he's well driven, he's organised. He just ticks every box."
Bond joins former Rebel Matt Crouch at the Crows.
