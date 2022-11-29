The Courier
Review

North Ballarat's Hugh Bond becomes second Rooster selected in AFL Draft

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bond in action for Vic Country at the National Championships. Picture by Getty Images

The Adelaide Crows have drafted Greater Western Victoria Rebels midfielder Hugh Bond with their 50th pick at the AFL National Draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.