GWV Rebel James Van Es' AFL dream is now reality with St Kilda

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 7:00pm
James Van Es in action for the GWV Rebels this year. Picture by Luke Hemer

Greater Western Victoria Rebels defender James Van Es is heading to St Kilda, after being selected by the Saints with the 31st pick in the AFL National Draft.

