Ballarat's Gabriel Gervasoni wins 2022 Vision Australia youth award

By Erin Williams
December 4 2022 - 6:00pm
Youth and disability advocate Gabriel Gervasoni, of Ballarat, is the 2022 Vision Australia Youth Award recipient. It is his second major award in a month. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat youth and disability advocate Gabriel Gervasoni has won two major awards in a month, the latest being a Vision Australia youth award.

