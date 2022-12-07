The Courier
What's on

Reworn Market's Christmas event will support Ballarat Cancer Wellness Centre

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reworn Market founders Jacqui Jarvis and Rochelle Tournier-Jarvis with Grampians Health's Kellie Pearce outside Ballarat Mining Exchange. Picture supplied

Clothes being given a second lease on life will help raise funds for local people living with cancer thanks to a partnership between Reworn Market and Grampians Health Ballarat Cancer Wellness Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.