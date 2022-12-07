Clothes being given a second lease on life will help raise funds for local people living with cancer thanks to a partnership between Reworn Market and Grampians Health Ballarat Cancer Wellness Centre.
Ballarat mums Jacqui Jarvis and Rochelle Tournier-Jarvis started the popular sustainable fashion market earlier this year and their success prompted the pair to consider how they could give back to the Ballarat community.
"Since beginning our market in February this year, we have been wanting to make connections with local Ballarat community groups. Collaborating with Cancer Wellness Centre for this month's market is an honour and a great opportunity to support those living with cancer in our local community," they said.
A special Christmas Reworn Market will be held at the Ballarat Mining Exchange on Thursday December 8 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
The Reworn Market allows community members to sell their good quality, pre-loved clothing and encourages sustainable buying habits and usually runs monthly at different venues across Ballarat.
The Cancer Wellness Centre, which supports all cancer patients regardless of where they are having treatment, will receive all proceeds from the $5 entry fee, and an additional donation from Reworn.
The centre, which is based at Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre at Grampians Health,provides free education and support services for cancer patients but relies entirely on community fundraising to help those who need it.
"We rely upon fundraising to provide innovative equipment and services, as quickly as possible, to the projects with the highest need. Our community fundraisers are a really important part of supporting our health service, and the fundraising team are here to help anyone who would like to give back," said Grampians Health Ballarat community events coordinator Kellie Pearce.
