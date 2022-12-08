There will be another way to get around Ballarat this summer.
Twelve Neuron orange e-bikes have been added to the growing fleet of electric transport options as part of a City of Ballarat initiative called "Ride Ballarat".
The bikes are separate from the scooter trial and are only in town for the summer. No official end date has been decided.
In addition to the bikes, the council is signposting 16 kilometres worth of bike tracks in key parts of the city to encourage residents and tourists to explore.
Ride Ballarat is made up of four routes, one around the city and the other around the lake with additions for a Victoria Park loop or a trip to the Arch of Victory.
Mayor Des Hudson said in a statement this was an important step to reducing the reliance on cars.
"Ballarat has a growing network of safe, quiet and enjoyable routes to ride a bike and the Ride Ballarat initiative includes easy wayfinding to guide locals and visitors on a curated highlights package of Ballarat sites," Cr Hudson said.
"The Neuron e-bikes are available for hire or you can just bring your own bike and enjoy cycling as a safe and low-cost activity to share with family and friends this summer."
Riders must be over 18-years-old to use the e-bikes and they can only be used on bicycle lanes, bicycle paths, shared paths and low-speed roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometres or less.
They are not allowed on footpaths and helmets must be worn.
They cost $1 to use and then an additional 45 cents for every minute, they can be unlocked through the dedicated app.
Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club secretary Luke Taylor said in a statement he was excited to see the cycling network continue to expand.
"Having a cycling network in Ballarat is essential for the city's development, for providing safety as well as clearing congestion on the roads," Mr Taylor said.
"I've personally seen my son use and enjoy the existing network, which connects the centre of Ballarat to many schools in the city."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
