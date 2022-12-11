The Courier
News

Police praise Meredith Music Festival-goers after 'relatively trouble-free' weekend

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Dickens in a flight attendant's costume. Picture Lachlan Bence.

Police have praised the behaviour of revellers at the Meredith Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.