Police have praised the behaviour of revellers at the Meredith Music Festival.
While the official stats are yet to be calculated, officers said the weekend event had been relatively trouble-free.
"We were really happy with the event - as were the organisers," Sergeant Craig Grant said.
"There were minimal issues, even though we had a good crowd of 13,000 - and the weather was perfect right up until the festival finished."
The Bannockburn sergeant said 90 percent of patrons had left the Meredith-Mount Mercer Road venue by 4.30pm Sunday - and although traffic was heavy, there were no major incidents.
"No drink drivers have been detected as far as I know - and no one was processed or arrested during the event," he said.
"The Meredith crowd is always good - but it seems to have been especially good this year.
"Given the break due to COVID, we were not sure what would happen.
"In the end we were really impressed with the attitude of the festival-goers and the whole event was extremely well-managed.
"They have great infrastructure there and everyone enjoyed the atmosphere."
This year saw the 30th festival at the 'supernatural amphitheatre'.
Revellers traditionally dress in costume for the festival. Costumes this year includes babies, flight attendants, cowboys and more.
Drug bus
A drug-and-booze testing bus was also stationed in various sites across Ballarat during the weekend.
"It'll be in town several times in the lead up to Christmas," Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said.
"And it'll never be in the same locations."
Meanwhile, Ballarat police are also reminding people to lock up their cars, garages and homes.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We've had a few thefts lately where offenders have got into the house and stolen the keys to a car that was otherwise locked," Acting Sgt Alderman said.
"You've got to secure your house - even when you're asleep.
"They'll sneak in quietly and steal your keys.
"The first thing you'll hear is your car starting up - and by then it's too late."
