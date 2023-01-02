The Courier
Increase in Ballarat Justice of the Peace members results in increased operating hours

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 2 2023 - 7:30pm
Royal Victorian Association of Honorary Justices Ballarat branch chairman Harry Gibcus says it is "wonderful" to see more people sworn into the voluntary positions. File photo.

As a result of the number of Justice of the Peace (JP) members increasing in the region last year, the Ballarat branch will extend their operating hours.

