About 100 jobs will be generated in the region by July, when the Ballarat station precinct's Goods Shed hospitality offerings are expected to open for business.
Construction of four spaces offering food and drink will commence in February to complete the Goods Shed, which opened its 240-person function space, meeting rooms and theatre 12 months ago.
Operator Melbourne-based Atlantic Group chief executive Hatem Saleh said in the past year it had hosted more than 100 events so far.
"They've had a great mix of different events," he said.
"Lots of gala dinners, small working meetings, some weddings and even in the theatre we've had some corporate-style events.
"Lots of mid-week stuff and we've started to do lots of little weekend events as well.
"And the book is looking solid for 2023."
READ MORE:
Two of the four hospitality leases - dumpling restaurant Boom Time and all-day-dining eatery Nolan's, named after nearby Nolan Street - were confirmed in 2021.
They were touted to be up and running in February 2022, then May, but have met more delays.
More recently, Itinerant Spirits, a gin distillery off-shoot of Melbourne outfit Little Lon Distilling Co, has been locked in as the third tenant.
Negotiations with prize-winning Dollar Bill Brewing were under way in 2021 to fill the fourth tenancy, however the Invermay Brewer dropped out, and what will fill the space is yet to be confirmed.
"It's down to two operators and they've been very particular ... about which one," Mr Saleh said.
"[The developers] want to get the last tenant right because the mix of the space and making sure that the whole thing works well together is really important."
Mr Saleh said opening the venues in 2023 would mean "at least" 100 jobs in the region and anyone seeking employment should reach out to the Atlantic Group.
"In July, with the gin distillery opening, Boom Time, and Nolan's all coming together, with only one venue left to open after that - which I imagine will be before the end of the year - continues to see the Goods Shed becoming a hub for hospitality in Ballarat, and the corridor," he said.
The project, part of the state government's $28 million investment in regional Victoria since 2015, has exhumed the formerly derelict, heritage-listed Ballarat Train Station.
Built in 1862, it was one of just three surviving 19th century station buildings in Australia to retain a train hall.
Completion of the Goods Shed finishes the precinct redevelopment, which also includes the Quest Ballarat Station apartments, a multi-level car park with more than 400 free spaces, an additional 150 car parks for the Quest Ballarat Station, and a bus interchange.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.