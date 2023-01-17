The Courier
Ballarat station precinct upgrade: Goods Shed hospitality venues to open in July

Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
People gather at the Goods Shed in February last year. Picture by Luke Hemer.

About 100 jobs will be generated in the region by July, when the Ballarat station precinct's Goods Shed hospitality offerings are expected to open for business.

