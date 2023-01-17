The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

Ballarat brothel plans revealed near former saleyards

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans are currently before the City of Ballarat to create a brothel on 16 Stonepark Road, Delacombe, just off of La Trobe Street. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A licensed brothel, which plans to operate seven days a week in the city's south-west, could once again be resurrected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.