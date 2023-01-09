Much-needed help could be on the way for Ballarat's youth mental health crisis, with new plans lodged for a six-room consultation clinic.
The clinic will take a specialised approach, focusing on care for children and adolescents, according to documents currently before the City of Ballarat council.
The suburban location has been marked to increase service in the southern areas of the city and comes after continued calls for mental health support in the region.
In October, when headspace Ballarat opened its renovated facilities in Camp Street, Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said the newly refreshed and expanded headquarters was already bursting at the seams.
While the owners of the new facility are unknown, headspace Ballarat centre manager Janelle Johnson said any extra services in the sector would be helpful.
She said there was a "desperate need" for more services - especially for young people.
"There are often waitlists for private services," Ms Johnson said.
The proposed $896,000 development has been earmarked for 713 Ripon Street, Redan.
Planning applications, put together by Inception Planning, outline how this new proposal shows the need for more health services in Ballarat.
"[Will provide] a much-needed service in an underserved area."
The proposed practice is located in an residential area and the planning documents argue this "recognises the need to integrate health facilities within local and regional communities".
Ease of access in a suburban area was intentionally sought out for the clinic.
"As the practice focuses on children and young people, it is considered that providing a centre in a residential area, away from noisy areas and busy roads, is an advantage," the documents said.
Ballarat's population is growing, with the Ballarat strategy 2040 estimating a population of 160,000 in 18 years.
The strategy outlines the importance of planned integrated land use which "avoid the increasing costs and time it takes to access services within the city".
Putting the location in Redan will "increase access to an essential service that is currently difficult to access".
The property is on the corner of Ripon Street South and All Saints Place; the rear then backs onto Quarry Lane.
Designs proposed the car park to be located at the back of the property; clients would use Quarry Lane as an entry point to the facility.
The reception area would be at the rear of the property so clients can access the building directly.
Opposite reception would be a waiting room. The rest of the building would consist of six treatment rooms, a multipurpose room, a staff room and an office.
A large tree on the south-west side of the property would be kept and other landscaping around the building would be planted.
This includes a zen garden which would be "an important part of the practice".
Planning documents anticipate each of the six practitioners could see between five and six clients per day, with appointments ranging from 50 minutes to two hours, with a 10-minute break between each.
Typical opening hours between 9am and 5.30pm are expected but the planning application says hours of 8am to 8pm have been applied for - for flexibility.
Designs include 17 car parking spaces - while 20 are needed under the planning rules, documents outline why the three car park shortfall can be accounted for in other ways.
"There is room for at least three car parking spaces within the road reserve ... demand for street car parking is low."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
