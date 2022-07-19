An anguished Ballarat mother who has been struggling to navigate the mental health system for her daughter for more than a decade is pleading for more immediate support for families in crisis.
Her daughter, now 20, was diagnosed with an eating disorder as a child and has struggled with mental illness since, including several suicide attempts and many threats of self harm.
Advertisement
The stress of the ongoing situation has broken the family, who The Courier has chosen not to name, as the daughter's mental health has continued to deteriorate.
Unable to find the help they need in the public health system, the family have taken out private health insurance and will mark time during a waiting period to get their daughter in to a specialist eating disorder clinic in Melbourne.
"Why does it take someone to take out private health insurance to get the correct help for someone with an eating disorder?" the mother said.
Something needs to change and I know the government is bringing in funding for a new eating disorder clinic and pouring millions in to mental health ... but it's not happening quickly enough- Ballarat mother
The family had tried to access other mental health support, including private psychologists and psychiatrists, but had not found one that was right for their daughter, or who would take her on.
Their desperation levels have reached new highs after their daughter was taken to hospital twice by police in the past month amid fears she was a danger to herself.
In that time the family relationship fractured and the young woman disappeared. After not hearing from her, and with no activity on her social media accounts, she was listed as a missing person.
Police eventually located her at a friend's house but on Monday the couple woke to find a message and social media post from their daughter indicating she was suicidal.
Police were again called and were able to find her and again take her to hospital where she also tested positive to COVID.
Unable to go in to the emergency department, the mother said she spoke to doctors at Ballarat Base Hospital on the phone who said her daughter would stay overnight then be transferred to a COVID mental health ward in Melbourne.
But at 2am a friend called to say he had seen a Snapchat post of the young woman sitting outside McDonalds in Sturt Street in the freezing cold.
"She is sick with anorexia, with COVID, ... and I'm next of kin and I wasn't contacted," the mother said.
While unable to comment on individual cases because of privacy, hospital authorities said mental health patients who did not meet the requirements of compulsory treatment under the Mental Health Act, which include the capacity to make decisions, could not be held against their will. And when the patient is an adult, lucid and able to make their own decisions, it was not standard practice to contact next of kin unless family had asked and the patient gave permission.
"We have been in this system for years now going around and around. I know the government is bringing in funding for a new eating disorder clinic and pouring millions in to mental health but it's not happening quickly enough," she said.
"Navigating mental health care can be difficult, and Grampians Health recognises the frustration and concern this creates," said Grampians Health - Ballarat chief operating officer community and aged care Craig Wilding.
Advertisement
"The Royal Commission identified a number of services that need to be created to meet the needs of people who are not necessarily unwell enough to qualify for hospital-based mental health care but may also be too unwell for community-based programs.
"There are many fantastic services in the region but knowing where to go and who to speak to can be complicated. The best place to start is with your GP."
Mr Wilding said there were several new and expanded mental health initiatives that had been announced for the region, including a new 10-bed Youth Prevention and Recovery Care (YPARC) centre providing specialist youth mental health prevention and recovery care services, 33 more acute mental health beds, expanded support for eating disorders, and a new mental health and alcohol and other drugs emergency department hub.
He said there was also support for people who care for those with mental health issues to help them avoid reaching a crisis point.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Carer Gateway offers face-to-face or in-person support which is free, and focuses on early intervention support, coaching, counselling, peer support, information, and advice. Online groups and courses, and crisis and emergency support are also available by calling 1800 422 737 or at carergateway.gov.au.
"We know that the current mental health system is letting down people who need it most; as well as the families and carers who are doing their best to support their loved ones facing mental health crises," said Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, to whom the family have turned for help this week.
"The Royal Commission's final report presents a vision for a future mental health and wellbeing system that adapts and responds to the needs of all Victorians. In recognition of the additional challenges that regional Victorians such as those in Ballarat face, a number of recommendations will have particular benefits for rural and regional communities.
"Overall, the Royal Commission's reforms will support those in Ballarat and other regional communities to have better access to specialist and developmentally appropriate mental health treatment, care and support closer to home."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.