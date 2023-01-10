A new tennis event in the region dedicated to the queer community will be held later this month with the aim of fostering safety and inclusion in the sport.
As part of Tennis Australia's Australian Open (AO) Glam Slam tournament, which is the only Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) supported competition offered at the four major championships, Tennis Ballarat is holding their first ever AO Pride Night.
Tennis Ballarat owner Geoff Reese said the event is all about making tennis accessible to all particularly those who identify as being from the LGBTQIA+ community.
"It's all about bringing people together and we want to make tennis open for anyone to play," Mr Reese said.
"It doesn't matter of your ability or where you come from, if you're ready to go we'll be there to support you."
Tennis Ballarat events coordinator Leah Ashton said their organisation had done the necessary training through the guidance of Tennis Australia to ensure their centre is a safe space for queer people.
"Communities can be assured that we have done all we can to make the day and our facilities as inclusive as possible," Ms Ashton said.
"People can come down to have a hit or play a competition or if they're not quite interested in playing tennis they can still come down and socialise."
Balls and racquets will included on the night. Ms Ashton said all people will need to bring is themselves and a "pair of runners".
Mr Reese said he hoped to see the initiative carry on into the future.
"It's great thing and so far the feedback has been good and quite a few member groups have approached us about it," he said. The AO Pride Night will be held on January 27 from 4-7pm at 40 Grant Street, Sebastopol.
Later in July Tennis Ballarat will hold their annual Queer Games.
A Western Sydney University study found about three quarters of LGBTQIA+ people experienced or witnessed some form of discrimination within sport.
This has led some to feel anxious about participating in sports and sporting events.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
