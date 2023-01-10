The Courier
V/Line price cap to be introduced on March 31

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 10 2023 - 5:30pm
From March 31, V/Line's daily travel fare will be capped at $9.20. File picture

Public transport activists are welcoming an incoming reduction in regional train fares, but say changes need to be made to accommodate the growing commuter base in western Victoria.

