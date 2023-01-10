A Ballarat magistrate has told a man who was caught speeding he wished he could sentence him to sell his high-powered vehicle.
"If I could, I'd sentence you to sell your XR6," Magistrate Ron Saines told accused man Mark Griggs, 31, on Tuesday.
"But I can't do that. Maybe your wife can do that."
Father-of-three Griggs faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after he was clocked driving at least 109 kilometres per hour in a 60km/h residential zone on Dyson Drive in Lucas about 9pm on January 2 last year.
The Ford Falcon was intercepted at Cuthberts Road and Griggs was issued a caution by police.
"When asked his reason for speeding he said, 'no reason ... I didn't think I was going that fast'," police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the court.
Defence counsel for Griggs, Jon Irwin, said while his client's prior history was not "flattering," it was somewhat dated as the accused's last appearance in court was in 2016.
"It's an act of stupidity on behalf of my client. He turned the corner and he put his foot down ... the next thing he knew police had caught him," Mr Irwin said.
"He has settled down with his driving specifically ... I ask the court do what must be done in terms of mandatory cancellation but let that be sufficient."
Mr Saines ordered Griggs' licence to be suspended for the mandatory minimum of 12 months.
He was also fined $1000, plus court fees of $131.50.
The magistrate warned Griggs if he appeared in court again he would face jail.
"The evidence, aside from this seduction of you by an XR6, it appears you are a man who [is] a contributing and decent person within our community," he said.
"That may save you from imprisonment but it may not in future."
