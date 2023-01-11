The Courier
ROADNATS 2023: Federation University wants to maintain its connection with the AusCycling Road Nationals going forward

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 12 2023 - 5:30am
Federation University was the scene for much of the Road Nationals over the past week, including the time trial on Tuesday. Picture by Adam Trafford

Federation University says it will continue to back the Road Nationals Cycling Championships should future discussions between the City of Ballarat, AusCycling and the state government lead to extending the host city's contract.

