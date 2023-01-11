Federation University says it will continue to back the Road Nationals Cycling Championships should future discussions between the City of Ballarat, AusCycling and the state government lead to extending the host city's contract.
For the past 17 years, the City of Ballarat has played host to the Road Nationals. Its major sponsor Federation University hopes the event's future will be extended and is prepared to wait patiently for a phone call, and will look to sponsor the event again.
Federation University Vice Chancellor Duncan Bentley said Ballarat showed at the weekend what a perfect host it was for such events.
"It's a question of whether the state government, the City of Ballarat and AusCycling can come to an agreement around whether this is the venue for the next three years," Vice Chancellor Bentley said.
"There's been a lot of talk about other areas around Australia that want it. Can we keep it in Ballarat? It's a testament to what Ballarat has done over a number of years, that suddenly others see how good it is and want a share of it.
"I see it as a major plank of Ballarat. International recognition, national recognition and making us a centre for regional Victoria as a destination - we need as much destination-focus as possible as tourists come back from COVID.
"We have to ensure all the work that we've put in here for tourism in Ballarat isn't wasted by the dissipation of events. We should do everything to keep what we've got and grow it leading into the (Commonwealth) Games and take full advantage.
"The Games is two weeks, but we want people to know what Ballarat can offer on an ongoing basis."
Regions including Wollongong, which hosted last year's world titles, and even Perth have been linked as keen to poach the event from Ballarat.
The City of Ballarat is keen to retain hosting rights, with mayor Des Hudson ready for discussions to open.
"The atmosphere in both Ballarat and Buninyong were electric and it was just fantastic to highlight our city in such a way," Cr Hudson said.
"The extensive live TV and online platform coverage showcased Ballarat and Buninyong to an extensive national and international audience.
"Once again locals showed tremendous support for the event with an estimated 5000 Ballarat residents attending the races and a further 1000 being involved in the various fringe activities such as the Buninyong movie night and Gran Fondo ride."
Executive General Manager of Sport at AusCycling Kipp Kaufmann said Ballarat had produced the goods yet again.
"The Road Nationals have been incredible. I think we've seen everything this week," he said.
"Ballarat has turned on some perfect weather, given us great venues, and we couldn't have asked for more over the last five days."
Vice Chancellor Bentley said the Road Nationals were part of a series of major Victoria summer events
"This is one of the cycling events, but the broader appeal of the event is for families to come to the event," he said.
"They can come here, it's school holidays, experience western Victoria, then go to Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis."
