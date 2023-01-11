The Courier
Ballarat fireworks to go off with a bang at Lake Wendouree

By Alex Ford
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh with pyrotechnician Matthew Batty from Northern Fireworks for Lake Fireworks show on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy

It'll be local fireworks lighting up Ballarat's sky on Sunday night, with a full pyrotechnic performance planned above Lake Wendouree as part of council's Summer Sundays program.

