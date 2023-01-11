It'll be local fireworks lighting up Ballarat's sky on Sunday night, with a full pyrotechnic performance planned above Lake Wendouree as part of council's Summer Sundays program.
City of Ballarat representatives joined Northern Fireworks' Matthew Batty to invite the community to the lakeside party, which will begin at 9.30pm on January 15.
It will follow live music from Melbourne's JAZZ PARTY, Queen of Hearts Mariachi, Mon Coeur, and Chimpanzee from 4pm - there'll also be food trucks and a bar showcasing local beverages.
Mr Batty said in a statement it will be his fourth fireworks display over the lake, and it will be "bigger and brighter than ever before", including a "titanium salute" in the finale.
"This will make for an absolutely massive spectacle in the sky, which will also reflect beautifully over the water," he said.
"This year we're opening the display with a large number of whistling fireworks that are sure to grab the attention of the many spectators watching and waiting at the lake.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said in a statement the city had been a "hive of activity" over the summer so far, and that will continue with Western United playing an A-League match at Mars Stadium on Sunday as well, and two more weeks of live music to come.
Lake Wendouree will be closed for water activities from 3.30pm on Sunday, and spectators should note there will be increased traffic in the area - Loreto point will be an exclusion zone.
Pet owners should also be aware the show will last about 15 minutes.
