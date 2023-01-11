BALLARAT'S distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has officially been recognised as the world record holder for 5000m for the over 60s.
On December 1, the 60-year-old completed a 5000m run at the Collingwood Classic, in a time of 15 minutes, 52.9 seconds, three seconds faster than the previous world mark.
But there was some conjecture as to whether it would be considered the official world record as there was concern the event would not be officially sanctioned by world athletics.
It was a nervous wait for the record to be ratified, as the Collingwood track is only six lanes across, and there was no electronic timing at the event - creating the real possibility that World Masters Athletics would not accept the record.
However, Moneghetti has now officially been notified that the mark will stand.
IN THE NEWS
"I've only just turned 60 and I felt like I was going pretty well for my age, now I've sort of proven it myself," he told The Courier in December.
Moneghetti's time was a 3 minutes 11 seconds pace per kilometre.
"I must admit, I surprised myself a bit with that time, I didn't really expect to be going that quick."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.