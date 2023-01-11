The Courier
Ballarat distance runner Steve Moneghetti recognised as the world record holder for over 60s 5000m

By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 12 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
Steve Moneghetti has officially been declared the world record holder for the over 60s in the 5000m event. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT'S distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has officially been recognised as the world record holder for 5000m for the over 60s.

