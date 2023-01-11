The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Man charged with assault in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after Daylesford pub argument

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Hotel Daylesford. File photo.

An argument between drinking buddies has ended in court after two men found themselves in a verbal dispute turned physical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.