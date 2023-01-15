Shoppers can mix with coppers in Ballarat this week - and enjoy a free barista-made coffee at the same time.
Coffee With a Cop returns for 2023 at retail centres in Delacombe and Wendouree.
Between 10.30am and 12pm, shoppers can talk to police about anything on their mind at DTC (outside Kmart) on Wednesday and at Stockland Wendouree on Thursday.
"It's about conversations and connecting with people - whatever stage of life you're at," Ballarat Senior Sergeant Brett Van Der Vliet said.
"Maybe you're at the shops with your kids - and you want to introduce them to local officers. For young children it's a good way of showing them who to go to if, say, they're lost at the footy at Eureka Stadium .
"It's a way of saying we're here to help you."
He said it was also a chance to ask police for advice on issues like security, safety and driving.
"Coffee with a Cop friendlier environment than a police station. People can ask even small questions. It's all about breaking down barriers with the community.
"It's a great opportunity to ask those questions you've always wanted to ask."
Senior Sergeant Van Der Vliet said it was also a chance to put community angst in perspective.
IN THE NEWS
"There are a lot of positive things happening in the community at the moment. You don't always hear about them but some great work is being done."
Barista-made coffees are provided free of charge.
Meanwhile, Moorabool's Coffee with a Cop also returns to Bacchus Marsh Village Shopping Centre on Tuesday 7 February.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.