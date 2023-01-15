The Courier
Ballarat Sewer Build: Yarrowee River trees to be lost as second stage begins

By Alex Ford
January 16 2023 - 5:00am
Some trees will be lost as part of new sewer works. Picture by Kate Healy

Ninety-four trees will be removed along the Yarrowee River to complete much-need sewer works, according to Central Highlands Water.

