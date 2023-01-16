The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

Pyrenees Shire Council to decide if urgent meeting with minister needed for financial sustainability

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rate caps on the agenda for first Pyrenees Shire Council meeting back in 2023. Picture by Kate Healy.

A "frank discussion" for one regional community will soon be on the cards as their council is set to debate the need for an increased rate cap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.