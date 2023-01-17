Bruce Valpied spent much of his life serving the community - professionally and voluntarily.
A common thread in tributes to his community service was his ability to support and encourage people, particularly the younger generation, to ensure they brought out the best in themselves.
Mr Valpied's various contributions in Ballarat, where he grew up and later spent his retirement, and Horsham will ensure he is long remembered.
He died at Ballarat Health Services' Gandarra Palliative Care Unit on Saturday after a two-year battle with lymphoma. He was 77 years of age.
Mr Valpied was born in Ballarat, the son of a fruiterer and one of seven children, and would ultimately join the Victoria Police force.
After time in Melbourne, he and wife Kaye and young family moved to Horsham.
With a desire to stay in Horsham, he left the police force and moved into retail.
He operated a tile and lighting business for about a decade and then became a funeral director - a profession he would remain in until retirement.
Mr Valpied was involved in various organisations in Horsham, including service clubs Apex and Rotary, and sport.
He became a life member of the Horsham Apex Club and then joined Rotary in the mid-1990s, spending a term as president.
His other community roles included time as Horsham Sunnyside Junior Football Club president.
The Valpieds' desire to retire to Bruce's hometown saw them make the move to Ballarat in 2008 and he quickly became involved in the community through the Rotary Club of Ballarat and Ballarat Sportsmen's Club.
As a Rotarian in Ballarat, he took on many roles including president in 2011-12, and serving on SpringFest, swap meet, international service and fellowship committees. He was also a major donor to the Rotary Foundation.
Mr Valpied also quickly made his mark with the sportsmen's club - becoming secretary in 2010, a role he would hold for 11 years before being unable to continue owing to ill-health.
His contribution, which included being a co-editor of a book marking the club's 60th anniversary, was recognised when he was awarded a life membership in 2021 - just the 16th member to be bestowed the honour.
He also has the distinction of having a major annual club award named in his honour.
The McKenzie/Valpied Award recognises people who play a self-sacrificing role in sport.
Mr Valpied's son Tim said the family could not speak highly enough of the care provided to him in Ballarat over the past two years.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
