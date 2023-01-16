The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Business

Ballarat businesses on Sturt Street 'fed up' with graffiti tagging demand action

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cartridge Universe owner and manager Sharon David said her business and those around it on Sturt Street are "fed up" with tagging in the city. Pictures by Malvika Hemanth.

Sturt Street business owners have said they are "fed up" with tagging in the heart of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.