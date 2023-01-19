Housing leaders are calling out for infill projects to supplement Ballarat housing stock and owners are slowly starting to come around to the idea.
Another planning application for a set of units is before council - this time in the growth suburb of Miners Rest.
The plans outline the use of the empty block on 21A Lyons Street to build five new units.
It is a narrow and long block of land totaling 2036 square-metres, with each unit's block proposed to be between 260 and 400 square-metres.
These five units will be a mixture of three- and four-bedroom, single-storey houses.
Planning documents presented by iPlanning explain how these houses would fit into the neighborhood character surrounding lots 21A.
"There has been a recent small lot subdivision on land on the opposite side of the site where modern dwellings have been constructed," the documents said.
These proposed units are surrounded by other single-storey houses that also sit on smaller-lot sizes because of the "increase in medium density development".
Higher-density houses have been called for by both council and real estate agents as house prices are increasing and the rental vacancy is low because of high demand and low housing stock.
IN THE NEWS
In a recent interview with The Courier, real estate agents outlined how coming rental property regulations are pushing older houses out of the rental market.
New houses that are coming online are part of bigger-style developments in places like Lucas, which are too big to be viable to rent.
The planning documents outline how this medium-density Lyons Street planning application will be in line with council plans to address housing stock in the area.
"It will enable development for residential purposes at a range of densities and will contribute to a choice of dwelling types in the area," the planning documents said. "Miners Rest is starting to see a number of medium-density developments occurring."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.