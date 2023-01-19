The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Five lot subdivision for Miners Rest Ballarat, 21A Lyons Street

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 19 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roofs in Miners Rest. File photo

Housing leaders are calling out for infill projects to supplement Ballarat housing stock and owners are slowly starting to come around to the idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.