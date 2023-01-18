The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Rock Ballarat 2023 postponed, organisers hope for April date

By The Courier
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rita and Patrick Herrera at the 2021 Rock Ballarat Festival. Picture by Adam Trafford

The 2023 Rock Ballarat Festival has been cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.