The 2023 Rock Ballarat Festival has been cancelled.
In a post to Facebook, organisers of the '50s-style rock and roll and rockabilly festival stated emergency meetings were held with partners, but "we will not be able to complete these key tasks and get the required permits to hold Rock Ballarat before the event date".
"It is with great sadness that we announce the postponement of the 2023 Rock Ballarat Festival. We would like to apologise to unreservedly to everyone involved," they wrote.
"Due to a number of situations that have taken up much of our time recently, including the loss of 2 of our immediate family and the hospitilisation of another, we have been unable to complete some of tasks required to run Rock Ballarat 2023."
Organisers said they had "no other option" but to postpone the event - all entertainment, stalls, and patrons will be invited to a "rescheduled" event.
"We currently have a tentative date of April 2023 and we will be advising everyone as soon as possible when the date is confirmed and restarting the booking process to allow for accommodation and flights to be rebooked," organisers stated.
IN THE NEWS
"Thank you for your patience with us. We are devastated to find ourselves in this situation and will be working hard over the next few months to ensure that the event is a success. This will include regular communications of key milestones as they are obtained."
Rock Ballarat featured popular dance events and incredible show-'n'-shine displays, as well as pin-up competitions that attracted competitors from across the state.
The festival was postponed in 2021 after a snap lockdown was announced just hours before the event was to set to begin, before going ahead in May, while the 2022 festival was unable to find an appropriate venue.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.