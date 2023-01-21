Ballarat police are urging the public to be on the lookout for two young missing children.
Eleven and eight-year-old siblings Hadley and Maylea were last seen on January 18 in Ross Creek.
Police have concerns for their welfare due to their age.
Officers think the children could possibly be travelling in a black 2013 Ford Territory, with the registration of 1AD7YH.
It is also believed they may be in regional Victoria or southern NSW.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hadley and Maylea is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
