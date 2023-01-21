The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Lake Wendouree Black Swans susceptible to viral disease, according to research on the species

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Wendouree swan and cygnets. Picture by Adam Trafford

Lake Wendouree's much-loved Black Swans could be particularly susceptible to viral diseases, such as the avian flu, according to new research on the species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.