Police

Ballarat police pull out all the stops this Australia Day

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant Nathan Monteduro and First Constable Darlene Hatchett will join the State Highway Patrol, Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and Public Order Response Team for Operation Amity. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Police will watch for people - or vehicles - that are not supposed to be on the road this long weekend, while Ballarat officers will target speeding, sleepiness and seatbelts.

