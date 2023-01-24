Police will watch for people - or vehicles - that are not supposed to be on the road this long weekend, while Ballarat officers will target speeding, sleepiness and seatbelts.
Operation Amity 2023 kicks off from 12.01am on Wednesday and lasts for five days including Thursday's Australia Day public holiday.
"Police will be highly visible to help reduce road trauma across the unofficial long weekend with a focus on major arterials, holiday hotspots and travel on rural roads," Road Policing Advisor for Ballarat and Moorabool Liam Gardner said.
"Locally, drivers are likely to see an increased police presence.
"This operation will involve all available personnel including regional Highway Patrols, the State Highway Patrol, Heavy Vehicle Unit, Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section as well as the Public Order Response Team."
The Senior Sergeant also warned road users to be wary of caravans, campers and driving near heavy trucks.
"Maintain a safe braking distance and never overtake on double white lines or when visibility is poor," he said.
Victoria Police will also be using an unprecedented amount of automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify drivers and motorbike riders who are unlicensed, suspended and disqualified.
The devices are fitted to all Highway Patrol cars as well as some regional and specialist vehicles
Police estimate the technology can scan up to 76 million numberplates a year - or 8675 an hour.
During a recent operation ANPR also helped police detect 1021 drivers across Victoria who were not meant to be on the road - a third more than the year before.
Why is this important?
Of the 240 people who died on Victorian roads in 2022, officers said unauthorised drivers were involved in 31 fatal collisions - a 29 per cent increase on 2021.
Police said unlicensed, suspended and disqualified drivers were considered high-risk due to often-recidivist offending.
"These drivers have no right to be on our roads," Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said
"Unlicensed drivers have not undertaken the necessary training to safely operate a vehicle.
"And drivers who are suspended or disqualified have committed prior offences, predominantly speeding, drink or drug-driving, or a combination."
During Operation Furlong the number of drivers in unregistered vehicles was only second to speeding across the greater Ballarat area.
Across the Melbourne Cup long weekend, 11 were detected in the Moorabool Police Service Area (including Hepburn and Golden Plains), nine in the Ballarat PSA (including Pyrenees), eight in Northern Grampians and four in the Maryborough-Castlemaine area.
It comes as 24 lives have been lost on Victorian roads in the first 23 days of 2023 - double the five-year average of 12.
It is the worst start since 2004.
"Visitors heading to regional areas should remember that three quarters of this year's fatalities have occurred on rural roads, majority involving regional motorists as opposed to tourists," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"Please slow down, be aware of your surroundings and don't use your phone while driving.
"Take extra care on rural roads that may have been flood-affected or are in poor condition, pay attention to road safety signage and slow down on rough surfaces."
The state government has also begged country drivers - especially men - to buckle up.
Data from 2022 showed 21 people died without wearing seatbelts - and of those, 75 per cent were in regional Victoria while a whopping 95 per cent were men.
"More than 50 years since seatbelts were mandated in Victoria, the basic safety message that buckling up could save your life seemingly isn't getting through to some," Roads Minister Melissa Horne said.
"Victoria has been a world leader in road safety - from the introduction of compulsory seat belt laws to our no-tolerance approach to drink driving, but work will not be complete until no lives are lost on the roads."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
