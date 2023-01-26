The Courier
Woman granted bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after she was found with drug GHB

By Ellie Mitchell
January 27 2023 - 5:00am
A Wendouree woman has appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after she was found with three bottles of drug GHB in Ballarat North. Stock image.

A woman has been assaulted after refusing to give another woman a ride from a campground near Creswick, a court has heard.

