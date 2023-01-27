Three months after reopening under new management, Ballarat market's latest event surpassed expectations.
In October last year, Shane Magri took over the former Mill Markets, now called Ballarat Vintage and Collectables Market.
Since then Mr Magri said there has been lots of support for events and the market itself.
On Thursday the team held a car show and competition.
Manager Renae Wilson said the number of spectators and registered cars surprised her.
She said they were anticipating between 40 and 70 car entries, with money raised from registration prices to be donated to the Ballarat Soup Bus.
About 130 cars had registered by late afternoon which Ms Wilson said was great news for their cause.
"It's just a really good local charity," she said.
"We follow them and we see they're always asking for help and it's a really good cause."
Ms Wilson said she had heard great feedback from market customers after a recent re-do of the interior.
"It's looking a lot nicer in the foyer, organised and clean," she said.
The team were able to raise over $2000 through car registrations and donations.
Mr Magri said it was great to hear such positive feedback and this made the hard work "worth it".
IN THE NEWS:
"The support is amazing, we can't do it without the support, it is the people [that make this happen] we just put on the event," he said.
Regular car show attendee Dave Huggett said there were lots of people attending who the saw at other meets from "all over the place".
"I think the two go hand in hand really, there are a lot of collectors who go to the market and then people also go to the car show," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.