COVID-19 leads to the birth of Ballarat's Vitality First Aid Solutions

By James Couzens
January 29 2023 - 5:30am
Sue Kirwan-Hamilton (left) and Amy Ingram are two local nurses who have established their own business Vitality First Aid Solutions to assist workplaces with essential first aid training. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Two entrepreneurial women, spurned by their negative experiences of the global pandemic, have turned their talents to an initiative to aid the community, the commercial area, and the educational sector.

