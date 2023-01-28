Two entrepreneurial women, spurned by their negative experiences of the global pandemic, have turned their talents to an initiative to aid the community, the commercial area, and the educational sector.
Sue Kirwan-Hamilton, with an extensive professional background in training and business ownership, and Amy Ingram, who has many years of nursing under her belt, are determined to turn the negatives of COVID-19 into positive outcomes for a range of individuals and institutions.
The pair launched Vitality First Aid Solutions in April 2022, a service which provides comprehensive first aid training, including the implementation of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, use of defibrillator machines, and utilising of first aid kits.
A Nhill native who spent her formative years in Ballarat, Ms Kirwan-Hamilton owned and operated Unblemished Skin and Laser Clinic in the Ballarat CBD for seven years before selling the business in February 2022.
"COVID really killed me," Ms Kirwan-Hamilton conceded, referring to the impact on her clinic.
"We had to cease operating."
Ms Ingram was also significantly affected by the worldwide health crisis of 2020 and 2021.
"COVID was exceptionally hard with all the personal protective equipment, the minimal staff, and the uncertainty every single shift," Ms Ingram said with exasperation remaining.
"The environment at the time made it very hard.
"It was time for a change."
In what turned about to be a timely turn of events, Ms Kirwan-Hamilton approached Ms Ingram, the former's neighbour, with a proposal.
"Sue could see I was really frustrated with nursing and thought I would be compatible and interested (in Vitality First Aid Solutions)," Ms Ingram recalled.
"I get itchy as well; I like to try new things and keep my brain fresh, pushing out of my comfort zone.
"Otherwise, it becomes a long journey."
With her skin practice restricted due to repeated lockdowns over a two-year period, Ms Kirwan-Hamilton, with an eye to the future, put her time to constructive use.
"I went back and did my trainer-and-assessor (qualification)," she remembered.
"I did 400 hours of study in six months.
"I wasn't just going to sit around and do nothing."
Ms Kirwan-Hamilton is conscious of the sheer importance of having employees and others equipped with life-saving skills.
"WorkSafe Victoria stipulates one-in-twenty employees (need to have first aid training)," she said, addressing the rationale behind Vitality First Aid Solutions.
"(However,) only 5 per cent of Australians are currently first aid trained or CPR trained; it's a very small amount.
"If you have to work on someone with CPR, the more people who know it, the more people who can assist.
"You can rotate every two minutes if required.
"It's to have the confidence to say, 'Move over. Let me help you out', instead of having just one person there who is first aid trained.
"With first aid, it is changing people from not having the confidence to give it a go if you are in a crisis to actually having the confidence."
Employers and institutions need to adopt a different perspective when viewing those who are within their fold, according to Ms Kirwan-Hamilton
"They're not just an employee," she emphasised, speaking of those who could suffer a medical episode at work or in a setting away from the home.
"They're a father, a brother, a sister, they're on a football field.
"It's an amazing thing for an organisation to think of their staff as more than just staff."
Ms Ingram, who continues to ply her trade as a nurse for one shift a week to ensure her skills remain current, is committed to providing accessible, understandable, and concise training.
"Our aim is to make people comfortable with training," she explained.
"We don't want people to feel they are sitting in a classroom without any rapport or familiarity.
"That's why we like onsite. We can tailor scenarios; we can make it relevant; we can include you and your personal situation.
"We make it relatable; we make the content precise.
"We make sure our training is efficient, but with better outcomes. People are learning more in a shorter amount of time. "
Ms Ingram brings humanity and parochialism to her role.
"It's about being community members," she emphasised.
"We live in the community; we've got kids in the community; we're not losing the personal touch.
"We want to share life-saving skills and continue to give."
At this early stage in Vitality First Aid Solutions' existence, evidence suggests much is being achieved.
Endorsement has come from one sizable body with substantial reach.
The Catholic Diocese of Ballarat, overseeing 64 western regional schools, has listed the start-up as its preferred supplier.
"They were thrilled with our portfolio and the presentation we gave them," Ms Ingram gleefully offered.
"That's a real feather in our cap."
Ms Kirwan-Hamilton is similarly satisfied with where the business is at, although she is not resting on her laurels.
"The response has been amazing," she said.
"We're doing really well with the amount of new clients we have; our referrals have been excellent.
"We just want to get better and better. We want to get bigger, but not lose the level of professionalism and excellence we go by."
While still taking advantage of her nursing skills, Ms Ingram is thrilled the initiative has allowed her to develop in other areas, such as public relations, marketing, and sales.
The undertaking thus far has been well worth it for the seasoned health practitioner.
"Even though I was extraordinarily scared, I'm very happy I made the jump," Ms Ingram, revitalised after the curse of coronavirus, enthused.
"I absolutely love the training itself. I love to challenge myself."
