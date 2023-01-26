Different ways to help flood affected communities have been proposed community feedback is welcomed.
The state government has suggested a one million dollar spend on a music events program held in flood affected areas to support communities and regional live music venues.
Music Victoria will be delivering the program and have asked for community feedback on locations and proposals for different areas.
The government hopes these events will boost tourism and hospitality in the regions as well as job opportunities for musicians and industry professionals.
Music Victoria chief executive Simone Schinkel said in a statement that music can provide relief and inspiration.
"We look forward to working with those impacted, enabling them to create gigs at a scale and timeline that works best for their community," she said.
The government have said the events could be large or smaller depending on the feedback they receive.
This comes off the back of a concert called Emerge held in Shepparton during December.
"We know recovery is about more than just bricks and mortar, it's about supporting local communities to come together - this live music program will provide Victorians who have done it tough an opportunity to do just that," creative industries minister Steve Dimopoulos said in a statement.
Venues, event presenters and artists are encouraged to contact Music Victoria at info@musicvictoria.com.au to discuss being part of the program.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
