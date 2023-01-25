When St James' Parish School pupils return to school on Monday, two furry friends will meet them.
An innovative support program, where therapy dogs work with children disengaged from education, was launched at the Sebastopol school on Wednesday.
MacKillop Family Services' Paw Pals program focuses on creating a positive learning environment where children who struggle with education can develop trust and increase self-esteem.
Two facilitators and their four-legged friends will work with pupils after a 2022 campaign raised enough money to bring the program to the region.
Paw Pals' facilitator Kath Anderson, of Ballarat, has been taking her therapy dog - a poodle named Millie - to St James' Parish School since the end of 2022.
She said the Paw Pals program had positively impacted children who were anxious about going into school or struggled to focus on learning.
"I wish people could see the difference Paw Pals can make to children who have difficulty with education. My gorgeous pooch Millie can make a connection where other strategies have failed," Ms Anderson said.
"We've worked with kids who had previously refused to go inside the school building, but after taking part in the program, they will happily take Millie into class with them to show their classmates the commands they have taught her."
St James' Parish School co-principal Garth Kydd said it was exciting to see the Paw Pals program at the school.
"It was almost a no-brainer for us. We've been interacting with other universities and have had great partnerships with Deakin and Melbourne (universities) in a play therapy realm. We have had play therapists here at St James' for the last couple of years with our children," Mr Kydd said.
"Our staff are incredibly well-informed in trauma and working really closely around attachment and when an opportunity came up to connect with MacKillop, we were really excited to say 'yes'."
Mr Kydd said during the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of families had been disengaged with their community and children, in particular, had been disengaged with other children due to isolation.
"There is such a rich tapestry of families in our world and what was once a normal universe is no longer and our students are spending more and more time disconnected to those who are close to them and this really is a safe haven for them," he said.
"Having the dogs here is something we've really wished to do so that interaction with Paw Pals will add value, not only to us as a school but to the broader community."
The Ballarat program is 100 per cent community funded through the Paws4Kids matched giving day, and thanks to support from Petspiration Foundation (formally known as PETstock Assist), Catholic Diocese of Ballarat and the Ballarat community.
IN THE NEWS:
Petspiration Foundation marketing and social media co-ordinator Matilda Coutts said the foundation was thrilled to support the Paw Pals program.
"We know pets can improve people's lives in so many ways. The Petspiration Foundation exists to strengthen this rewarding bond and we are so pleased we can support organisations across Australia, including in the Ballarat community, where the Petspiration Foundation originated," Ms Coutts said.
Paw Pals has been supporting students across Melbourne and Geelong since 2019. The program will run out of St James' Parish School four days a week with two facilitators and their furry friends, Millie and Yarny.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.