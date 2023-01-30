Opportunities to work in Ballarat's central business district are increasing with two new properties on the market.
Recently The Courier reported established retail brands are confidant in the brick and mortar market choosing to move into or stay in key buildings within the CBD.
Another piece of the puzzle to a vibrant town centre is the return of office workers to the city which brings people to the retail spaces.
The iconic Berry Anderson printery building at 206 Dana Street is on the market again with an asking price of $1.5 million.
Colliers managing director Andrew Lewis said the location was well known and one of the most intact historical buildings in central Ballarat.
While the structure is good, new owners will need to do some work to improve the interiors, he said.
The building was recently sold in 2021, Mr Lewis said the previous owners are now pursuing different opportunities.
"It would work really well as an office," Mr Lewis said.
"It gives you that New York industrial look internally.
"It's a very unique property, in the fact that it just hasn't been tampered with at all since it was originally constructed."
Mr Lewis said the commercial side of real estate has had a strong year and expects this to continue into 2023.
"People think that the heat is coming out of the market, that's probably true, but it hasn't really dropped significantly at all."
Further down the street 309 Dana Street is also on the market either to lease or to sell. The corner property has been used for the last few years as a COIVD-19 testing and vaccination centre run by UFS, their lease ends at the end of February 2023.
The property costs $120,000 to rent for a year.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
