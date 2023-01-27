A revitalisation in the east end of Sturt Street has continued to pick up in the past year with the likes of boutique perfumery Sweet Fern relocating to the precinct and Wildflower florist Kristy Tippett confirmed late last year confirming she was set to relocate to the ground floor of the old Unicorn Hotel. That historic property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was bought by the team behind luxury accommodation Hotel Vera a year earlier.