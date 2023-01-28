A spark of inspiration from a photo shoot has turned into a live show, these musicians prove it's never too late to get started on a creative idea.
The artists behind duoBliss! are coming to Ballarat to perform their latest concert entitled GREEN.
Ballarat based harpist Jacinta Dennett will perform with vocalist Nadia Piave.
The two met while enrolled in their postgraduate studies at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
From the 1990s until now they have been performing in regional communities.
Ms Dennett said as a regional based performer it was important for her to bring music to people in these communities, especially as a harp player.
"It was the instrument that I wanted to play, but had it not been at my school, I would have never had the opportunity."
The duo will be taking to the stage at the Ballarat Trades Hall, and while not traditionally a classical venue, Ms Dennett said this was a good opportunity.
"It's good to perform in a place that doesn't have a classical overtone... that is not solely for classical repertoire," she said.
The building has a long history and Ms Dennett said she was excited for the performance.
She said she hoped the audience, harp enthusiasts or first timers can come and feel moved by the performance. The repertoire idea was initiated after the duo saw the finished product of a photo shoot from 20 years ago.
Ms Piave looked at a particular photo and said they simply needed a green themed concert.
IN THE NEWS:
Almost two decades later they have finally put the show together proving creativity can be found in unlikely places.
The music ranges in styles from contemporary pieces from Joni Mitchell and Green Day to songs dating back to the 14th century.
Ms Dennett said the repertoire tries to "explore the shades, tones and complexities of green in music that includes the colour in their titles, lyrics or themes".
The duo will hit the stage on Saturday February 18 at 7.30pm. A link to the tickets can be found on the Ballarat Trades Hall Facebook page.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.