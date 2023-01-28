The Courier
Ballarat based harpist Jacinta Dennett will perform at Ballarat Trades Hall

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Ballarat-based harpist Jacinta Dennett will be performing with Sydney vocalist Nadia Piave at the Ballarat Trades Hall on Saturday February 18. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A spark of inspiration from a photo shoot has turned into a live show, these musicians prove it's never too late to get started on a creative idea.

