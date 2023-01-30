The Courier
Incentives and fast-track courses are helping Ballarat schools fill teaching positions

By Michelle Smith
January 30 2023 - 12:30pm
Mount Rowan Secondary College principal Seona Murnane with new humanities teacher Quimby Masters, who is studying at Federation University. Picture by Adam Trafford

While several Ballarat schools are still on the hunt for staff to start the new year, targeted recruiting programs have helped Mount Rowan Secondary College and other government schools fill their teaching rosters.

