Writing and playing on the monkey bars are Georgie Sweet's priority when she starts school this week.
The five-year-old will start school for the first time on Wednesday with friend Harriet by her side and after all the build-up of transition days, buying uniforms and practicing at home she's ready to take her first steps through the school gate as a student.
Georgie, Harriet and more than 1900 other little learners will begin foundation (prep) at state, Catholic and private schools across Ballarat this week.
The pair will be among 48 starting at St Columba's Primary School, alongside more than 10 friends from her kinder class who will attend the same school.
"I want to do writing. That's all I want to do. I also want to play on the monkey bars," Georgie said.
"For my lunch, I want a wrap with cheese and avocado and carrot and cucumber."
Mum Emily Sweet is getting prepared for the start of years of school lunches, and for the meltdowns, overtiredness and other emotions that often accompany preps in their early days at school.
"She is mostly looking forward and talking about playing with kids and all her friends," Ms Sweet said.
"Playing and making friends ... is what we're trying to talk about ... and she just wants to do her writing and drawing."
