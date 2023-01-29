The final note has been played at Ballarat's summer music events.
Ballarat City Council have hailed their music series Summer Sundays a success with thousands of attendees each weekend in January.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said the events have been an "enormous success" and was glad so many people came to the events prepared with their picnics and chairs.
She said it was great to see many people getting ready, even half an hour before the music started.
More than 2000 people have attended the Sunday sessions, with up to 4000 on the night of the fireworks.
"Many families are using this as their regular January regular meeting place," Cr McIntosh said.
"This gives our community more reasons to stay around Ballarat."
She said it was great to have local food vendors and musical talent showcased to both the community and visitors who attended.
"It creates a really beautiful vibe, a lot of happiness and a lot of chatter," Cr McIntosh said.
"All of the things that create a healthy community."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
