The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Education

Back to school means the return of 40kmh school speed zones

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School speed zones will be operational from Monday morning

With schools starting back across Ballarat this week, drivers have been reminded to slow down, obey 40kmh school speed zones and be on the lookout for children on their way to school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.