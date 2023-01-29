With schools starting back across Ballarat this week, drivers have been reminded to slow down, obey 40kmh school speed zones and be on the lookout for children on their way to school.
While some school speed zones are permanent, the variable 40kmh school speed zones apply from Monday, whether there are children present or not, from 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4pm every weekday except for public and school holidays.
Victoria's roads and road safety minister Melissa Horne said about seven children aged 15 and under were killed each year on Victoria's roads, with close to another 300 suffering injuries.
"It is crucial that we all take extra care on our roads - slowing down in school speeds zones and keeping an eye out for students. Parents can also help their kids stay safe by practicing and role modelling good road safety habits," Ms Horne said.
Road Safety Victoria head Marcelo Vidales said everyone had a role to play in keeping children safe.
"We all have a role to play in keeping children safe as they get to and from school, we encourage every Victorian to be aware and alert on our roads, especially around schools."
Even a small reduction in speed can save a child's life.
There are more than 1400 electronic variable school speed signs in use across the state.
Tips for drivers to keep kids safe travelling to and from school include:
