Ballarat will be represented on the international stage as a local tennis player takes to the court as a ballkid for the last time.
Oliver Pittard has spent his last four summers volunteering at the Australian Open.
After this year he will be too old to volunteer but said he is both excited and nervous to be assisting the men's finals for the second time.
As all eyes are on the biggest match of the tournament, Oliver said he would try to zone out the crowd and "treat it as any other day".
The Ballarat Grammar student plays tennis here in town and was inspired to volunteer after spending time watching the event and hearing fellow players at home talk about their experiences.
Oliver is one of about 360 Australian Open Ballkids selected from almost 3000 applicants across the Asia-Pacific.
He said he would 100 per cent recommend volunteering as a ball kid to anyone who is interested.
"It's the best experience I've ever had in my lifetime," he told The Courier.
Over the last four years Oliver said both his tennis and football summer training have helped him prepare for the tournament.
He said he has made countless friendships and is honoured to be a part of sport history.
As he ages out of the program, he said helping at this game will be a bit emotional.
But said he has valued the experience.
"It's something I'll cherish forever."
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be looking to take out his first Grand Slam title tonight at Rod Laver Arena as he faces off against nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
